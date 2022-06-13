City of Dothan launches app with multiple options

If you’re looking for one place to pay your Dothan utility bill, buy a set of concert tickets, or report a pothole, the City of Dothan now has a smartphone app for all of that and more.

Dothan launched the app on Monday. The free app is available for both Apple and Android phones and can be downloaded from app stores by searching the City of Dothan.

Vincent P. Vincent, community relations officer for the City of Dothan, said the city wanted to make sure the app was first and foremost functional for users.

“We wanted to put out something that was worth using that was useful and productive,” Vincent said.

Features of the app include meeting agendas, city news, a calendar of city events, employment opportunities, and a power outage map for customers of Dothan Utilities. Users will also find links to pay utility bills, court fees, and business licenses. Tickets for both Dothan Civic Center and Dothan Opera House shows can also be purchased on the app. The app allows registration for activities held by Dothan Leisure Services such as camps and sports events.

Users can also sign up for alerts and notifications from the city.

With so many people now using smartphone apps for banking and other activities, it was important for the city to offer the convenience to residents, Vincent said.

“People live on their cell phones, and it’s just so much easier for people to conduct business and transact with the city this way,” Vincent said. “You don’t necessarily have to be at a computer or even in town. You can take care of business from wherever you are. It’s just the wave of the future, and we wanted to be able to provide a product and service that would be useful to the citizens.”

In development for a couple of years, the City of Dothan app was designed by CivicPlus, the company that designed the city’s website. The functional features on the app link to the website.

“We can change it whenever we need to,” Vincent said. “We can add functionality; we can remove functionality. We can keep it updated, and we hope people will find that really useful.”

Peggy Ussery is a Dothan Eagle staff writer and can be reached at aussery@dothaneagle.com or 334-712-7963. Support her work and that of other Eagle journalists by purchasing a digital subscription today at dothaneagle.com.

