City of Dothan offers $2.2 million for Houston County Farm Center

Dothan will pay $2.2 million for the Houston County Farm Center if the city’s offer is approved by county commissioners on Monday.

While discussing the offer during the Houston County Commission’s Thursday administrative meeting, county commissioners seemed comfortable with the offer.

“We believe that the property is a good location for things other than what it is currently being used for,” Houston County Commission Chairman Mark Culver said. “It has certainly been and is a drain on the county. We do not have the funding to turn it into what it possibly might need to be.”

Originally the City of Dothan offered $2.5 million for the farm center property, but the original survey inadvertently included buildings that house the Alabama Department of Human Resources and a SpectraCare office at the corner of Prevatt Road and the Ross Clark Circle – properties that are not part of the sale. When the survey excluded those buildings and land, it reduced the total acreage and, therefore, the price, Culver said.

The possible purchase by the city came up after the county commission received an offer from a Florida real estate development company. When the county considered its first formal offer during a December 2021 meeting, it took many people by surprise because they didn’t realize the property was even for sale. Houston County had never advertised the Houston County Farm Center as being for sale but had put the word out that the county would consider offers after the idea of selling the property came up during budget meetings in 2020.

Because the City of Dothan owns 16.8% of the farm center property, the county needed a quitclaim deed from the City of Dothan to move any sale forward. Instead of a quitclaim deed, the Dothan City Commission voted to make an offer on the property.

The main curved arena has been used to store Homeland Security equipment since the building was deemed unsafe for public events years ago. The farm center holds a lot of memories for many Wiregrass natives as it hosted events and concerts and was once home of the National Peanut Festival. A large open field on the back side of the property once served as the festival’s midway.

The city will be buying about 42 acres. Along with metal buildings rented for events and the curved arena building, the complex is also home to offices for the Houston County Water Authority, the local Extension System office, and the Veterans Affairs building. Those offices will have to be relocated, and there is already a plan to put local veteran agencies in with the redevelopment around the old Moody Hospital building in downtown Dothan.

There’s also been talk about developing an agriculture complex for entities like the Extension System, and Culver said the city is working with the county on property for a building to store Homeland Security equipment.

“I think overall this is a good opportunity to, again, work to resolve a problem we have and let the city work with us on the relocation,” Culver said.

County Commissioner Doug Sinquefield, whose district includes the farm center property, said residents are curious about the City of Dothan’s plans for the property.

“Would there be a possibility that we’re looking at retail, restaurants, something that would enhance that east side…?” Sinquefield asked Dothan City Manager Kevin Cowper, who attended Thursday’s meeting. “We’re glad to see all directions of the county grow – the west, north, south – but the east side is certainly one that I am pushing to see a lot more growth.”

Cowper, however, said the city commission has not agreed on any definitive plans for the property.

Dothan has initiated a program focused on redeveloping the city’s older commercial corridors, and the farm center property fits into the goals of that program, he said.

“What I can tell you is that they desire to acquire this property with an eye toward redeveloping that property for the public good,” Cowper said. “I think it is reasonable that that property could be redeveloped as some sort of commercial mixed-use development going forward.”

Cowper said there’s still a lot that has to be done to get to that point, however.

County Commissioner Brandon Shoupe said selling the property to the city is the fiscally smart move.

“There are things that the county does a good job at; there are things that county could do a better job at; and there are things the county doesn’t do a good job at…,” Shoupe said. “Having an event space in a highly developable area of town is not one of those things that should be high on our priority list.”

Peggy Ussery is a Dothan Eagle staff writer and can be reached at aussery@dothaneagle.com or 334-712-7963. Support her work and that of other Eagle journalists by purchasing a digital subscription today at dothaneagle.com.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.