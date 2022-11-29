City of Dothan offers parents a few hours with Holiday Drop & Shop

As Christmas inches closer, parents might give anything for a few hours to get some much need holiday shopping or planning done. Or, maybe they just need a break.

For $20 per child parents can get five hours on Saturday courtesy of Dothan Leisure Services.

Holiday Drop & Shop is a supervised event at Westgate Recreation Center from noon to 5 p.m. for kids ages 6 to 12.

This is the first year the city’s leisure services department has hosted the event, said John Milner, assistant recreation program coordinator. Milner said the idea came from Leisure Services Director Alison Hall, who showed him how other cities have held similar events.

“I just thought it was such a wonderful idea, and a service that we could offer the mothers in particular of the city of Dothan,” Milner said.

While parents are out shopping, wrapping gifts, or just taking a break, the kiddos will be entertained with Christmas-themed activities as well as games like pin guard (a modified dodge ball game where the goal is to hit three pins protected by the other team). For the last 90 minutes, kids will get some swim time in Westgate’s indoor competition pool, supervised by lifeguards and leisure services staff.

There are 50 slots available. Parents should register online by Friday at www.dothanleisureservices.org/registration and click on “After School Program/Camps” to find the link to the Holiday Drop & Shop. Parents will need to send a swimsuit, a towel, and possibly a snack with their child. For parents who can’t register online, Milner said they can visit any city recreation center to register and pay in person. Call 334-615-3764 for more information on the Holiday Drop & Shop.

Kids will be divided into two age groups for activities. Along with recreational games, kids will bedazzle bobby pins and make ornaments.

Milner said the idea just came up about three weeks ago, so he’s not sure if word has gotten out enough to fill all the slots in this first year. But he thinks once parents know about the event, it will become popular in the future.

“This event was designed to allow parents the opportunity to go shopping without their kids in tow or maybe just have a little relaxing time for themselves,” Milner said. “I dare you to go find a babysitter that’s going to be as professional and as well supervised as our camp for $20.”

Dothan Leisure Services will be hosting two other Christmas-themed events in the coming weeks.

On Saturday, Dec. 10, Dothan Leisure Services and Brit & Bear will host the second annual Paws & Claus at the Eastgate Park pavilion from 9 a.m. to noon. Dog owners can bring their pooches for some dog-oriented goodies, vendors and photos with Santa Claus. There will also be a food truck selling treats for people.

Attendees to Paws & Claus are asked to make a cash donation that will be split between Angel Paws and the Wiregrass Humane Society. The first 50 pups to arrive at the park will receive swag bags. Pictures with Santa will start at 9:30 a.m. and end at 11:30 a.m. You can either take your own photos or pay $5 for a professional photographer to take one.

Milner said last year’s Paws & Claus was popular.

“We had about 200 people show up with about 80 dogs,” Milner said.

Starting Dec. 21, Dothan Leisure Services will hold its Christmas Camp at Andrew Belle, Westgate, and Wiregrass recreation centers. Like the Holiday Drop & Shop, the camp is for kids ages 6 to 12. The camp will be held weekdays through Dec. 30 with activities planned from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. each day.

Cost for the Christmas Camp is $50, which includes the cost of field trips, and registration can be done at the same link for the Holiday Drop & Shop – www.dothanleisureservices.org/registration.