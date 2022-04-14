City of Dothan presents proclamation to WCCD declaring April “Community College Month” in Dothan

The City of Dothan has proclaimed the month of April as “Community College Month,” and Mayor Mark Saliba presented Wallace Community College-Dothan (WCCD) with a proclamation on April 5. The proclamation was accepted by Dr. Linda C. Young, WCCD President.

“Wallace Community College is extremely grateful for the support and partnership of the City of Dothan,” said Dr. Young. “The importance of community colleges cannot be understated, and our impact on the communities we serve is substantial. Every day we work to improve the lives of our students and their families because we believe that we succeed when our students succeed. We appreciate the City of Dothan for their recognition of the importance of community colleges.”

Dothan High School ranked 1st in the Top Five High Schools for Wallace enrollment for Fall 2021. Approximately 40% of Wallace students enrolled in the Fall 2021 semester were from Houston County.

“Community College Month” acknowledges the importance of community colleges and their impact on the communities they serve. Community colleges attract students from all backgrounds and educational levels with their mission of providing open access and affordability to those seeking a post-secondary degree or credential, giving everyone the opportunity to succeed. Community colleges provide students with the ability to increase their earning potential and assist the community in economic development and industry recruitment by producing a highly skilled and highly trained workforce.

According to the American Association of Community Colleges, over 10 million students are enrolled at community colleges across the country, and 39 percent of all undergraduates in the United States are enrolled at community colleges. Attending a public, in-state, four-year college costs on average $10,740 a year, compared to $3,800 a year at a community college, and the median national earning of full-time employees with an associate degree is $48,776.

Wallace Community College enrolls approximately 5,000 credit students in its academic, health science and career technical education programs each year, and serves approximately 3,000 students annually through its adult education, workforce training programs, and continuing education programs. For more information about programs and services offered by WCCD, visit wallace.edu.