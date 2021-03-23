City of Dothan’s insurance to pay $1 million in civil suit settlement

Cantu appealed the decision and the suit continued. Dothan City Attorney Len White said he’s spent hundreds of hours fighting the suit over the last several years, and the city ultimately decided it was better to settle the suit than to continue fighting it.

“It’s a very tragic and unfortunate incident involving a person who officers attempted to arrest, but rather than cooperate, resisted arrest… this person was impervious to repeated Tasings, and continued resisting arrest to the point where he took one of the officer’s Taser,” White said. “The officer whose Taser he took used deadly force to eliminate that threat to her and her partners.”

Part of the city’s agreement states that the city denies any liability in the lawsuit, but is settling to avoid the uncertainties of litigation and its associated expenses.

Alabama Municipal Insurance Corporation is paying 75% of the $1.25 million settlement, while the city of Dothan pays a 25% deductible.

According to court records, Cantu’s legal representation will receive half of the amount collected after expenses are deducted. The remainder of the money will benefit Lawrence’s surviving heirs, including his wife and three minor children.

Sable Riley is a Dothan Eagle staff writer and can be reached at sriley@dothaneagle.com or 334.712.7915.

