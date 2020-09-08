City of Dothan to hold public meeting concerning additional westbound lane on Highway 84

The city of Dothan is seeking public input concerning an additional lane on U.S. Highway 84 West and access management improvements.

The project will connect with the Alabama Department of Transportation improvements to the Ross Clark Circle/U.S. Hwy. 84 intersection by extending the additional lane westbound to John D. Odom Road from Flowers Chapel Road.

There will be intersection improvements associated with the project, as well as incorporating ALDOT’s Access Management Plan for this corridor.

Public Works staff along with project consultants will be available to discuss the project and answer questions at a public involvement meeting to be held at the Westgate gymnasium at 505 Recreation Rd. from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 15.

A map is available on the City of Dothan website under the Public Works Department page to view proposed improvements and access management planned for this project.

The map shows a plan to close one of the crossover lanes near Woodburn Drive between the eastbound and westbound lanes of Highway 84 and create two U-turn lanes on opposite sides of Woodburn.

