 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
City of Dothan updates website to include road project info for businesses, motorists
0 comments
top story

City of Dothan updates website to include road project info for businesses, motorists

{{featured_button_text}}
Wiregrass Life: Ross Clark Circle expansion project feature

Life goes on even during a pandemic and so do road projects. Alex Guess of MidSouth Paving Inc. sweeps dirt off of the roadway on Tuesday, Aug. 5, 2020, as the crew expands a portion of Highway U.S. 84 which is part of the Ross Clark Circle expansion project.

 JAY HARE/DOTHAN EAGLE

The city of Dothan’s website has been updated to reflect information on ongoing road improvement projects for the benefit of businesses and motorists, Dothan Mayor Mark Saliba announced Wednesday.

The new feature has been discussed in the past as a way to allow citizens to have a one-stop online location to find pertinent information regarding road projects.

“Even though we are happy and proud of all of the projects that we have going on Ross Clark Circle, we are acutely aware, of course, of the fact that it can be disruptive to some degree and our businesses are important to us. I will continue to reiterate that fact,” Saliba said Wednesday.

Currently, the webpage lists information regarding four major road projects -- Highway 84 West Main Street Lane Addition, Denton Road Widening Project, Honeysuckle Road Project, and Ross Clark Circle Widening Project.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

For each project, information on the webpage shows what agency owns the project (state or local), contractor’s name, project timelines, and what city engineer is overseeing the project, as well as accompanying contact information.

“If you’re not sure where we are within each project or you’re concerned about your particular business, people being able to get in there seeing where you’re doing business or an entrance that seems to be blocked, we want to make sure we have up-to-date information in the hands of those that are on this corridor there,” Saliba said.

Many business owners along the Ross Clark Circle construction area have complained about the ongoing road construction making access to their businesses difficult. One locally-franchised restaurant, Atlanta Bread Company, partially blamed the constant roadwork for its permanent closure in May after 20 years in business.

Saliba repeated that businesses are “extremely important” to the city of Dothan and the commission.

“It’s not just the fact that they produce sales tax revenue, but that they are family and our friends that are there usually managing and operating these businesses along that section where the construction is taking place,” Saliba said.

To access the link, website visitors can visit Dothan.org, click the “government” tab, and click “Public Works” under the “Departments” heading. On that page, there will be a link called “projects” on the left-hand side, where visitors can see information about current road improvement projects.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert