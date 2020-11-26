City of Dothan updates website to include road project info for businesses, motorists

The city of Dothan’s website has been updated to reflect information on ongoing road improvement projects for the benefit of businesses and motorists, Dothan Mayor Mark Saliba announced Wednesday.

The new feature has been discussed in the past as a way to allow citizens to have a one-stop online location to find pertinent information regarding road projects.

“Even though we are happy and proud of all of the projects that we have going on Ross Clark Circle, we are acutely aware, of course, of the fact that it can be disruptive to some degree and our businesses are important to us. I will continue to reiterate that fact,” Saliba said Wednesday.

Currently, the webpage lists information regarding four major road projects -- Highway 84 West Main Street Lane Addition, Denton Road Widening Project, Honeysuckle Road Project, and Ross Clark Circle Widening Project.

For each project, information on the webpage shows what agency owns the project (state or local), contractor’s name, project timelines, and what city engineer is overseeing the project, as well as accompanying contact information.