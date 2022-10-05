City of Dothan wins urban design award for City Center, 84 East efforts

The City of Dothan's efforts to reimagine the heart of downtown and the Highway 84 East corridor have been recognized by the Alabama Chapter of the American Planning Association.

Dothan was recently selected to receive the 2022 Franklin M. Setzer Urban Design Award. The award, nominated by the Wiregrass Foundation, will be presented at this year’s chapter annual conference in Orange Beach.

The award is given in memory of Frank Setzer, the former director of the Auburn University Architecture and Urban Studies Center in Birmingham and recognizes projects in which design is an integral part of the planning process and is a major concern of the built environment.

While recognizing more than six years of planning focused on the Highway 84 East corridor, the award specifically recognizes the work currently being done to reimagine the Dothan City Center, according to a news release. The “Dothan City Center Design and Redevelopment Plan,” according to the release, presents a powerful urban design scheme that skillfully bridges the architecture of earlier times with new and varied design schemes to accommodate revitalization of the City Center.

Tuesday, a public input meeting was held at the Wiregrass Museum of Art for part of the City Center's Phase I — a pedestrian plaza that creates a visual line from Foster Street to St. Andrews Street, creating pedestrian-friendly open spaces downtown with water features, seating, shade, landscaping, and an outdoor amphitheater.

Other aspects to the City Center project include an addition to the Dothan Opera House, an art and innovation center, and an events arena. Early plans also dedicate space for a parking deck and a boutique hotel downtown.

A new overlay district for Highway 84 East establishes long-term planning, design and zoning for a corridor that runs through downtown and all the way out to the Alabama College of Osteopathic Medicine. The concept for the corridor is to create opportunities for people to live, play, and work in the same area of town.