City of Ozark seeks full-time attorney in personnel restructuring changes

OZARK — Hiring a full-time city attorney is one of the personnel structure changes the City of Ozark is implementing with the start of a new year.

“We, as city leaders, feel that we have reached a point in Ozark where would be better served having a full-time attorney available to our departments heads and other staff on a daily basis,” Ozark Mayor Mark Blankenship said Monday about the recent full-time attorney job listing.

Ozark has for decades retained the legal services of Joe W. Adams, who in addition to maintaining a private legal practice, serves as municipal attorney to six municipalities in Dale and Barbour counties. He has served in the capacity of assistant city attorney and city attorney in Ozark since 1972. He is also legal counsel for Alabama ABC Board and serves as a certified mediator and municipal judge.

Blankenship said that hiring a full-time attorney in lieu of retaining a contract attorney is a cost-saving measure for the city. He said the full-time attorney on city staff will also serve as city prosecutor and represent the city in municipal and circuit court matters. Responsibilities will also include advising the city on personnel policies, ordinances and legal agreements.

“Attorney Adams has done an outstanding job serving as the City of Ozark’s attorney for many years,” Blankenship said. "Hiring an in-house attorney has several advantages for the city aside from the financial advantage."

Blankenship said the new position will handle all legal work for the city, the utility board and the Ozark Dale County Economic Development Board.

“We have many other jobs a full-time attorney could help with such as contracts, rental agreements, bids, title opinions, policy, procedures, zoning.

“An in-house attorney would also be available to write new policies and ordinances, grants, handle employment issues and economic development incentive paperwork,” Blankenship said. “Overall, the position becomes a more productive position than having several attorneys working on separate issues.”

Other city position restructuring changes include combining the position of city clerk and chief financial officer, and naming Ozark Police Chief Charles Ward as the Department of Public Safety director, overseeing the police, fire and EMS departments. Each of the respective departments will have a deputy director who will report to the DPS director.