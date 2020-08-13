City workers, over 100 volunteers prep for Baptist Bottom cleanup day

City workers have been painting fire hydrants, changing street lights, edging city-owned property, and patching potholes as part of a community-wide effort to revitalize the historic Baptist Bottom neighborhood.
Those efforts will culminate Saturday, when a massive volunteer project will help the residents in the 14-block area clean up their homes and properties.
The Baptist Bottom neighborhood was targeted for the city's first makeover project because City Manager Kevin Cowper is worried about its declining condition and wanted to preserve one of Dothan's oldest neighborhoods.
More than 100 volunteers are expected to lend a helping hand on Saturday.
At this time, 23 residents have requested help with cleaning up their property and project director Randy Morris, Dothan's assistant city manager, said his team is working to accommodate their needs, but in some cases has had to refer them to other volunteer organizations or services for household repairs and hauling broken-down vehicles or dilapidated structures from their properties.
Most of the requests have been for tree-trimming, cutting back overgrown brush, helping to remove discarded items from inside the home, and hauling debris and junk, like old lawn mowers, to the street for Environmental Services to pick up and take to the landfill.
Residents have already been preparing for the cleanup by bringing some items curbside to be removed.
Morris’ team of city employees has been coordinating with nonprofits to see what equipment they might need while the Fire Department has obtained smoke detectors to install in the homes and house numbers to be visibly displayed for E-911 services.
“I think there’s been a good reception from the people living there,” Morris said. “The hope is that we will help make Baptist Bottom look a little nicer, clean it up some, and that neighbors will continue helping each other.”
Coca-Cola has donated water for volunteers to be distributed by Love in Action, a homeless ministry. Wiregrass Church is lending out its parking lot for volunteers to park. They will be shuttled back and forth on Dothan Leisure Services buses to avoid traffic in the neighborhoods.
The inaugural cleanup day for Dothan’s first neighborhood revitalization project will begin at 8 a.m. and end at noon on Saturday.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.