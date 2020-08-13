City workers, over 100 volunteers prep for Baptist Bottom cleanup day

City workers have been painting fire hydrants, changing street lights, edging city-owned property, and patching potholes as part of a community-wide effort to revitalize the historic Baptist Bottom neighborhood.

Those efforts will culminate Saturday, when a massive volunteer project will help the residents in the 14-block area clean up their homes and properties.

The Baptist Bottom neighborhood was targeted for the city's first makeover project because City Manager Kevin Cowper is worried about its declining condition and wanted to preserve one of Dothan's oldest neighborhoods.

More than 100 volunteers are expected to lend a helping hand on Saturday.

At this time, 23 residents have requested help with cleaning up their property and project director Randy Morris, Dothan's assistant city manager, said his team is working to accommodate their needs, but in some cases has had to refer them to other volunteer organizations or services for household repairs and hauling broken-down vehicles or dilapidated structures from their properties.