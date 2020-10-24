‘Climb for the Army Aviation Museum Foundation’ video series posted on YouTube

The “Climb for the Army Aviation Museum Foundation” video series has been posted on YouTube.
In February 2020, Army Aviation Museum Foundation board member James Bullinger and his guide, Estalin Suarez, began a cold and windy climb to the top of Cotopaxi, Ecuador’s second-tallest volcano.
Reaching the 19,347-foot summit was a personal-best high altitude for Bullinger. It also raised thousands of dollars to restore an Army YH-41A Seneca helicopter stored at the museum at Fort Rucker.
The videos feature breathtaking images of Ecuador. Video 5 (Cotopaxi) includes special "Thank Yous" in the closing credits.
View the video series at https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL5U2Hak114dFDNqUfTlwUSst_i1SVuhDt
