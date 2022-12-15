Clio man wins $2 million playing Mega Millions

TALLAHASSEE – An Alabama man has claimed a $2 million prize he won from a Mega Millions drawing.

Nekevie Guilford, 42, of Clio in Barbour County won the prize from the July 29 drawing, according to a Thursday news release from the Florida Lottery. His winning Quick Pick ticket matched all five of the white ball numbers but did not match the Mega Ball number.

Guilford purchased his winning Mega Millions with Megaplier Quick Pick ticket at Big Boss Stores, located at 2396 U.S. Highway 331 S. in Defuniak Springs. The retailer will receive a $5,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Mega Millions ticket.

Since joining Mega Millions in 2013, the game has generated more than $938.7 million for education and has awarded more than $973 million in prizes to 68.7 million players. The next Mega Millions drawing will be held Friday at 11 p.m. EST with an estimated $429 million jackpot.

