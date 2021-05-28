 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Closure of U.S. Highway 84 and Ross Clark Circle intersection suspended for Memorial Day
0 comments
alert top story

Closure of U.S. Highway 84 and Ross Clark Circle intersection suspended for Memorial Day

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Ross Clark Circle triple left turn lanes

The Ross Clark Circle expansion project will include another left turn lane from the Circle to Highway 84 West to relieve congestion at the intersection. 

 Sable Riley

The intersection closure of U.S. Highway 84 West and Ross Clark Circle has been suspended for this weekend’s Memorial Day holiday. The closure will resume at approximately 6 p.m. on Tuesday, June 1, and will be closed nightly from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. until the end of the week.

The intersection will be open during daytime hours.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The closure will be in place for resurfacing work as part of Phase II of the Ross Clark Circle expansion project.

Motorists wishing to cross Ross Clark Circle will instead turn right onto Ross Clark Circle and make a U-turn to return to U.S. Highway 84.

The Alabama Department of Transportation's mission is to provide a safe, efficient, environmentally sound transportation network across Alabama.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Harris cites test of fragile world in Navy speech

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert