Cloverdale neighborhood is target of next ‘Love Dothan’ clean-up project

Dothan city workers and volunteers have helped beautify the Baptist Bottom and Harmondale neighborhoods, and are now eyeing the Cloverdale area for their next targeted clean-up project.
Assistant City Manager Randy Morris said the exact parameters of the site have not been made final, but the general area will be north of the former Cloverdale Elementary School building.
The Cloverdale-area neighborhood in Dothan’s District 3 was chosen for the same reason as the prior two neighborhoods: its age, the rundown condition of many lots, and the average age of the population.
“(Neighborhoods) that may have some elderly folk in there that might need help cleaning their yard. Some have junk in their yard and need help getting it to the road,” Morris said.
Once the exact boundaries are laid out, city workers will evaluate publicly-owned infrastructure, like roads, parks, streetlights, and anything else in need of repair or updating.
Morris, the project lead, organizes efforts across multiple city departments, neighborhood residents, and volunteers from local organizations and churches to make the project possible.
Part of the guiding purpose behind the ongoing initiative is to help residents in low-income neighborhoods connect with service organizations and resources while also helping keep them safer by helping keep streets lit, filling potholes, installing smoke alarms, and clearly displaying E-911 addresses so they can be easily identified by emergency services personnel.
Morris said the former Cloverdale Elementary campus will likely serve as the base of operations for volunteers and workers on cleanup day, tentatively set for the first Saturday in March.
In an interview last fall, Morris said the city anticipates being able to tackle three or four “Love your Neighborhood” cleanup projects a year.
The “Love your Neighborhood” initiative is just one segment of the “Love Dothan” campaign that City Manager Kevin Cowper launched at the beginning of 2020 in an effort to improve residents’ quality of life.