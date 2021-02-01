Cloverdale neighborhood is target of next ‘Love Dothan’ clean-up project

Dothan city workers and volunteers have helped beautify the Baptist Bottom and Harmondale neighborhoods, and are now eyeing the Cloverdale area for their next targeted clean-up project.

Assistant City Manager Randy Morris said the exact parameters of the site have not been made final, but the general area will be north of the former Cloverdale Elementary School building.

The Cloverdale-area neighborhood in Dothan’s District 3 was chosen for the same reason as the prior two neighborhoods: its age, the rundown condition of many lots, and the average age of the population.

“(Neighborhoods) that may have some elderly folk in there that might need help cleaning their yard. Some have junk in their yard and need help getting it to the road,” Morris said.

Once the exact boundaries are laid out, city workers will evaluate publicly-owned infrastructure, like roads, parks, streetlights, and anything else in need of repair or updating.

Morris, the project lead, organizes efforts across multiple city departments, neighborhood residents, and volunteers from local organizations and churches to make the project possible.