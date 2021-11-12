Club Yesepoch donates to the Wiregrass Area Food Bank

Club Yesepoch Inc. recently presented $300 to the Wiregrass Area Food Bank.
Pictured from left to right are Queen Amos, Club Vice President; Mary Merritt, Club Treasurer; David Hanks, Wiregrass Area Food Bank Executive Director; Janie Rogers, Club President; and Odessa Jones, Club Financial Secretary.
