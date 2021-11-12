 Skip to main content
Club Yesepoch donates to the Wiregrass Area Food Bank
Club Yesepoch donates to the Wiregrass Area Food Bank

Club Yesepoch donates to the Wiregrass Area Food Bank
SUBMITTED

Club Yesepoch Inc. recently presented $300 to the Wiregrass Area Food Bank.

Pictured from left to right are Queen Amos, Club Vice President; Mary Merritt, Club Treasurer; David Hanks, Wiregrass Area Food Bank Executive Director; Janie Rogers, Club President; and Odessa Jones, Club Financial Secretary.

