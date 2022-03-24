 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Coffee County Baptist Association hosts Heroes’ Banquet

Coffee County Baptist Association hosted its 30th Annual Heroes' Banquet recently. The Heroes' Banquet is an annual effort to say thank you to those who serve our community so well.

Around 250 people registered for this event. Ino Baptist Church hosted. Pictured are participants who have been part of the event for 30 years. Pictured left to right: Dr. John Granger, Dr. James Preachers, Chief Ronnie Whitworth, and Chief Dale Grimes.

Leaders from each department represented include, pictured left to right: Arnold Woodham, Daniel Harrison, Dustin Rhoades, Drew Parker, Dean Blair, Jeffery Wood, Dr. John Granger, James Brown, Dave Sutton, Dale Grimes, Shawn Sawyer, Robert Preachers, and Anthony Cole.

