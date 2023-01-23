Coffee County coroner moves to sheriff’s office in New Brockton

NEW BROCKTON — The Coffee County coroner’s office is now in the sheriff’s office building near the county jail here.

It’s a first-ever move for the department that has for years been housed in the basement of the county courthouse in Enterprise, according to officials.

“We are one team, so why not have us under one roof?” said Coffee County Sheriff Scott Byrd Monday.

Coffee County Coroner Arnold Woodham agreed. “It just makes sense,” Woodham said. “We’re here to work hand-in-hand. This location brings us light years ahead of where we were.”

Byrd and Woodham, both sworn in to their first terms of office last week, said they had discussed the feasibility of the coroner’s office moving out of the courthouse basement before they officially took office.

“I have to commend (former Coffee County Sheriff Dave) Sutton for building this office, Byrd said. “He built a fine office building. It just makes sense.”

The county coroner department’s cooler will remain in the courthouse basement but the new office in New Brockton makes for a more professional environment for the families of the deceased and the public and the new computers will make data base information collection easier to maintain, Woodham said.

Woodham said his deputy coroners, Mark Kelley and Patrick Alford, are also assets to the department.

“The relationship we have with the sheriff and the chiefs in each of the towns in the county is important to us,” Woodham said. “I feel confident that Coffee County is in good hands.”

Byrd agreed, adding that he has an open door policy with the public. Serving the citizens of Coffee County are 36 full and part-time deputies at the jail and 22 reserve deputies. “We’re going to build our reserve department up,” Byrd said

Byrd reiterated that his predecessor deserves the credit for building the quality sheriff office building that the county owns in New Brockton. “Sutton put this office together and deserves all the credit,” Byrd said. “We just are reutilizing the space.”