Coffee County man dies in crash south of Troy

PIKE COUNTY – A two-vehicle crash at approximately 4:10 a.m. Friday has claimed the life of Coffee County man.

Andrew Keith Baker, 42, of Jack was driving a 1998 Toyota 4 Runner, traveling southbound on U.S. 231 in a northbound lane and collided with a 2008 Ford Edge head-on.

Subsequent to that collision, a commercial motor vehicle traveling in the northbound lane struck the 2008 Ford Edge.

Baker was transported to Troy Regional Hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries. The driver of the Ford Edge was transported to Southeast Health for possible life-threatening injuries.

The crash happened near the 60 mile marker, approximately 15 miles south of Troy. Nothing further is available as Troopers with Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.