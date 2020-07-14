Coffee County man dies in two-vehicle accident Monday

SPRINGHILL COMMUNITY - A two-vehicle accident that occurred Monday at 8:15 p.m., claimed the life of a Coffee County man.
Briar James Smith, 21, of Elba, was killed when the motorcycle he was driving collided with a 2010 Ford F-150 driven by James Turner, 84, of Troy. The accident occurred on Alabama 87 near the 56-mile marker in the Springhill Community, approximately seven miles south of Troy.
According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Smith was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.
No additional information is available. Troopers continue to investigate.
