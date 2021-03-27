Coffee County Master Gardener Association officers for 2021-2023

The Coffee County Master Gardener Association has selected their officers for 2021-2023.
Shown in photo (from left) are Jacque Hawkins, President-Elect; Janine Coles, Treasurer; Rodney Peneul, Secretary; and Ed Speigner, President.
The objectives of the organization are to enhance and supplement the consumer horticulture programs in extension, teaching and research of the Alabama Cooperative Extension System (ACES); enhance Master Gardeners’ knowledge of and interest in horticulture and related activities; provide community service to residents of Coffee County by way of projects and dissemination of information on horticultural practices and techniques as approved by ACES; and to provide opportunities for Master Gardeners to associate with others who have an interest in horticulture.
Once completing the Alabama Master Gardener Training Course, you can become an intern member of a local Master Gardener Association and after getting 50 hours of accepted volunteer work, you become a Master Gardener.
Watch for information on a new virtual training class that is scheduled for this Fall.