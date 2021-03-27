Coffee County Master Gardener Association officers for 2021-2023

The objectives of the organization are to enhance and supplement the consumer horticulture programs in extension, teaching and research of the Alabama Cooperative Extension System (ACES); enhance Master Gardeners’ knowledge of and interest in horticulture and related activities; provide community service to residents of Coffee County by way of projects and dissemination of information on horticultural practices and techniques as approved by ACES; and to provide opportunities for Master Gardeners to associate with others who have an interest in horticulture.