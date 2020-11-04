Coffee County Schools reports 10 new COVID-19 cases; districts reporting to statewide dashboard

Coffee County Schools is reporting 10 new cases of COVID-19 among faculty and students, an increase that coincides with a recent spike in cases throughout the county.
“It does concern me that we … have more cases in our schools,” Coffee County Schools Superintendent Kevin Killingsworth said in a Wednesday news release. “We diligently continue to follow ADPH protocols in our schools to help protect our students and employees.”
The new cases involve two students at Zion Chapel School, one faculty member at New Brockton Elementary School, and six students and one faculty member at New Brockton High School. There were no new cases at Kinston School. The additional numbers bring the total reported cases to 50 since the start of the school year on Aug. 10, Killingsworth said in the release.
To help keep parents and communities informed, the Alabama Department of Public Health and the Alabama State Department of Education introduced a statewide K-12 dashboard with school districts self-reporting cases. The site launched Oct. 30 and will be updated weekly.
Dothan City Schools has its own dashboard on current cases. Currently, Dothan City Schools has one positive COVID-19 case among its students with 51 students exposed and quarantined and nine positive cases among staff members with eight staff members exposed and quarantined.
On the statewide K-12 dashboard, there were 722 cases reported as of Oct. 30. When cases are fewer than five in a school district, specific numbers are not provided to protect the privacy of students and staff.
Of the Wiregrass school systems reporting cases last week, Andalusia City Schools had fewer than five; Coffee County Schools had fewer than five; Covington County Schools had seven cases; Daleville City Schools had fewer than five; Dothan City Schools had eight cases; Elba City Schools had fewer than five; Enterprise City Schools had 17 cases; Eufaula City Schools had six; Geneva City Schools had six cases; Geneva County had fewer than five; Henry County Schools had fewer than five; Opp had fewer than five; and Ozark City Schools had 24 cases.
Other local school districts did not report any cases.
In his statement, Killingsworth asked for continued patience from parents, guardians, visitors and communities as the school system moves forward with educating students. The superintendent stated new phrases like “close proximity,” “social distancing” and “COVID fatigue” have become common in people's vocabularies as the coronavirus pandemic as continued.
“I sincerely believe that COVID fatigue is really affecting our society, and our schools are not immune to it,” Killingsworth wrote in his statement. “The constant routines of having to wear PPE, social distance and sanitation protocols add to the stress levels of everyone involved. COVID-19 has changed every aspect of the educational process as we know it.”
