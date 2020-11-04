Coffee County Schools reports 10 new COVID-19 cases; districts reporting to statewide dashboard

On the statewide K-12 dashboard, there were 722 cases reported as of Oct. 30. When cases are fewer than five in a school district, specific numbers are not provided to protect the privacy of students and staff.

Of the Wiregrass school systems reporting cases last week, Andalusia City Schools had fewer than five; Coffee County Schools had fewer than five; Covington County Schools had seven cases; Daleville City Schools had fewer than five; Dothan City Schools had eight cases; Elba City Schools had fewer than five; Enterprise City Schools had 17 cases; Eufaula City Schools had six; Geneva City Schools had six cases; Geneva County had fewer than five; Henry County Schools had fewer than five; Opp had fewer than five; and Ozark City Schools had 24 cases.

Other local school districts did not report any cases.

In his statement, Killingsworth asked for continued patience from parents, guardians, visitors and communities as the school system moves forward with educating students. The superintendent stated new phrases like “close proximity,” “social distancing” and “COVID fatigue” have become common in people's vocabularies as the coronavirus pandemic as continued.

“I sincerely believe that COVID fatigue is really affecting our society, and our schools are not immune to it,” Killingsworth wrote in his statement. “The constant routines of having to wear PPE, social distance and sanitation protocols add to the stress levels of everyone involved. COVID-19 has changed every aspect of the educational process as we know it.”

