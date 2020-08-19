Coffee County Schools reports two new COVID-19 cases

Two cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed at Zion Chapel School, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Coffee County Schools to three.
The school system was notified on Aug. 15 that an elementary student tested positive and on Aug. 18 that a high school student had tested positive for COVID-19, an illness caused by the new coronavirus that lead to the ongoing global pandemic.
Coffee County Schools Superintendent Kevin Killingsworth outlined the district’s response in a press release issued through the Coffee County Emergency Management Agency.
In each instance, administrators and the school nurse contacted teachers and the parents and guardians of students who had been in close proximity to the students who tested positive. Those students and teachers are now in quarantine.
Killingsworth stated that the Alabama Department of Public Health was notified of each case by the system’s lead nurse. The superintendent stated that the school system hopes to get further guidance from the state health department within the next few days and will keep employees and families informed of any changes to protocol.
“I want to reassure our parents/guardians and our communities that we are following ADPH protocol despite some of the rumors/speculation circulating on social media,” Killingsworth wrote in the release. “This is a very fluid situation and things occur very rapidly, but I can assure everyone that our nurses, administrators, teachers, and staff members are doing their best to stay on top of the situation for the safety of all involved.”
Coffee County Schools plans to send out weekly updates regarding COVID-19 cases to keep the public informed of the situation. Parents and guardians are asked to keep any students showing symptoms at home.
“We appreciate the continued patience, support, and understanding shown by our students and parents,” Killingsworth stated. “Coffee County Schools take this matter very seriously and will continue to work to make the best of a very difficult situation.”
As Wednesday, there were 6,005 confirmed cases of COVID-19 among the eight Wiregrass counties and 106,784 confirmed cases statewide since the illness appeared in Alabama in March, according to numbers reported on the Alabama Department of Public Health’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard.
There have been 660 confirmed cases in the Wiregrass in the last 14 days – a number that has fallen in the last week for both the region and the state. There have been 89 deaths due to COVID-19 in the Wiregrass and 1,876 across the state.
Here are the local confirmed cases as of Wednesday with changes from the previous report in parentheses: Barbour County, 613 (+7); Coffee County, 848 (+1); Covington County, 786 (0); Dale County, 890 (0); Geneva County, 300 (+3); Henry County, 278 (0); Houston County, 1,550 (+10); Pike County, 740 (+9).
