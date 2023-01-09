Coffee County Sheriff Sutton recognized at Monday's county commission meeting

NEW BROCKTON — Four term Coffee County Sheriff Dave Sutton was recognized for his public service by the Coffee County Commission at the meeting Monday with a proclamation signed in his honor.

“Sheriff Sutton is leaving this office in a lot better shape when he came into it,” said Coffee County Commission Chairman Dean Smith. “As public servants, that is what we all strive to do.”

It’s been a long 16 years,” said Sutton. “There’s been a lot of stress — I had hair when I came in to office.”

Thanking Dale County Sheriff Wally Olson, Geneva County Sheriff Tony Helm, Houston County Sheriff Donald Valenza, Henry County Sheriff Will Maddox and Enterprise Police Chief Michael Moore for their presence Monday, Sutton said that the cooperative relationship between area law enforcement has been the cornerstone to his department’s success.

Sutton gave special thanks to now-retired Coffee County Chief Deputy Ronnie Whitworth and the department’s Administrative Assistant Donna Pennington. “Back when I hired Ronnie, he was a Democrat and I was the first Republican elected to sheriff in county,” Sutton said. “I told folks that questioned that decision that Ronnie would do a great job. When it came to making arrests, I would handle all the Republicans and he would handle all the Democrats.”

Pennington, he called “a book of knowledge” that the sheriff’s department could not do without.

Sutton also thanked the Coffee County Commission and County Administrator Rod Morgan for their support. “We wouldn’t be where we are today without this county commission. We’ve never had a lick of trouble getting along.”

Sutton, a retired lieutenant colonel and Medical Service Corp aviator with 24 years of military service, served as Coffee County Sheriff for 16 years.

Sutton was defeated in the Coffee County Republican primary election in May 2022 during his bid for a fifth term of office by Sheriff-elect Scott Byrd, who was unchallenged in the general election in November.

Byrd won the sheriff’s race with 6,111 votes or 65.2 percent, with Sutton following with 3,257 votes or 34.7 percent, according to the Secretary of State’s office. Byrd will be sworn in to office Jan. 16.