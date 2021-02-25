Coffee County woman dies in two-vehicle crash

A two-vehicle crash at approximately 11:30 a.m. Thursday has claimed the life of a Coffee County woman, Karen Fay Bryant, 40, of Enterprise.
The crash occurred when a 2005 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Bryant failed to yield right of way to oncoming traffic and was struck by a 2013 Chevrolet Silverado.
Bryant was transported to a local hospital for immediate medical attention, where she later succumbed to her injuries.
The crash occurred on Alabama 27 near mile marker 28, approximately five miles south of Enterprise city limits.
Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.
