Coffee County youth awarded PBCI scholarships

MONTGOMERY — Reed McDaniel, Enterprise, and Blair Wyrosdick, Elba, were each awarded scholarships by the Poarch Band of Creek Indians (PBCI) for their participation in Alabama’s livestock industry Saturday, March 20, at a luncheon held in coordination with the Southeastern Livestock Exposition (SLE) Rodeo.
Pictured L-R are SLE President-Elect Frank Ellis, McDaniel, Wyrosdick, and PBCI Tribal Council Member Keith Martin.
The PBCI has a proud history of supporting youth in livestock. Each year, two young people from each of Alabama’s 67 counties are awarded a scholarship from the Tribe to aid in future participation in youth livestock events or further education during SLE Livestock Week.
Jimmy Sailors
