Coleman center closed after student tests positive for COVID-19

Troy University’s Coleman Center for Early Learning and Family Enrichment on the Dothan campus closed Friday after a student tested positive for COVID-19 amid a rise in cases locally and nationally.

The student’s teacher and classmates are undergoing a quarantine period and being tested, a statement from Troy University stated.

The center is among several institutions of learning that have been forced to close locally because of COVID-19 cases since reopening in August and September, including two Houston County Schools on separate occasions.

The center will reopen on Monday, Nov. 9, after a thorough cleaning of the facility.

“The Coleman Center continues to follow the most recent recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control that are specific to child care centers,” the release said.

Among the safety measure being taken:

• All adults entering the Coleman Center must wear masks.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

• All staff, parents, visitors, and children will receive a temperature and symptom check upon arrival if they go past the office area, and staff will be screened upon each re-entry to the building.