College football initiative created to encourage more vaccinations

“All the athletes that we have are very sincere, very authentic in their beliefs,” Hallman said.

According to the Alabama Department of Public Health, there are now 1.78 million people in Alabama who are fully vaccinated and 2.31 million who have received one or more doses of vaccine. Vaccinations have been up around the state during the ongoing surge in COVID-19 cases caused by the highly-contagious delta variant.

Alabama has had 709,732 reported cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began in March 2020. There have 12,330 people who have died due to the virus.

As of Wednesday, there were 2,890 people hospitalized in Alabama due to COVID-19.

Harris said he’s encouraged by the significant increase in vaccinations. Alabama has consistently had one of the lowest vaccination rates in the country, but Harris said the state is now among the top five or six states in the country for its percentage of increase in people getting vaccinated.

And Harris said while a college football initiative might not work as well in some states, he believes it could go a long way in getting more Alabama residents to take their first shot.

“Appealing to people in a campus setting allows us to reach a population in particular we are looking for and it does it in the context of something that’s really important to most people who are college students or even adults in our state, and that’s college football,” Harris said.

Peggy Ussery is a Dothan Eagle staff writer and can be reached at aussery@dothaneagle.com or 334-712-7963. Support her work and that of other Eagle journalists by purchasing a digital subscription today at dothaneagle.com.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.