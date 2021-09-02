College football initiative created to encourage more vaccinations

The Alabama Department of Public Health hopes the love of college football will encourage people to get vaccinated against COVID-19.
The Kick COVID initiative was announced Thursday during a Zoom news conference held with State Health Officer Scott Harris and Gene Hallman, president and CEO of Birmingham-based Bruno Event Team.
“We all know about our love of college football here in Alabama,” Hallman said. “… This is the best college football in the country right here in Alabama, so why not use this platform to convince people that they need to take that first dose?”
Thirteen colleges and universities in the state will each host vaccination clinics during a designated home game. Anyone who gets their first vaccine shot during the game-day clinic will receive a $75 gift card for use at the school’s campus bookstore. Clinics will be open at least three hours before kickoff and up to one hour postgame.
Participating schools include the University of West Alabama, Jacksonville State University, the University of South Alabama, the University of Alabama, Auburn University, Alabama State University, Samford University, Miles College, Tuskegee University, University of North Alabama, UAB, Alabama A&M University, and Troy University.
A schedule is available at kickcovid19.com. The initiative kicks off Sept. 16 at the University of West Alabama. The University of Alabama and Auburn University will host clinics on Sept. 25. The initiative will end Oct. 9 with games at Alabama A&M and Troy.
The $75 gift card incentive will be extended to anyone who has received their first shot within the 14 days prior to a game and presents an emailed vaccine confirmation at the clinic. The Kick COVID website will have a secure link to upload vaccination cards in order to receive a confirmation email to present on game day.
The vaccines offered will be the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, and Hallman said in some cases the schools have asked clinic organizers to return to offer the second shot. Otherwise, Hallman said medical staff will provide information on where people can get their second dose and even help schedule those second shots if possible.
With more than 1,400 locations around the state, Harris said arrangements for a second shot should not be a problem. The goal is to at least get the vaccine series started.
“We can’t get anybody to get a second vaccine until we get them to get their first vaccine,” Harris said.
College football players will even be utilized to promote vaccinations via their own social media platforms as well as in digital ads, and Hallman said they will be compensated for their promotional efforts under the name, image, and likeness (NIL) deals now allowed in college sports. Hallman said the pay is “nominal” in the grand scheme and varies by athlete. He said organizers were clear with athletes from the outset as to their vaccination status and their stance on vaccinations.
“All the athletes that we have are very sincere, very authentic in their beliefs,” Hallman said.
According to the Alabama Department of Public Health, there are now 1.78 million people in Alabama who are fully vaccinated and 2.31 million who have received one or more doses of vaccine. Vaccinations have been up around the state during the ongoing surge in COVID-19 cases caused by the highly-contagious delta variant.
Alabama has had 709,732 reported cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began in March 2020. There have 12,330 people who have died due to the virus.
As of Wednesday, there were 2,890 people hospitalized in Alabama due to COVID-19.
Harris said he’s encouraged by the significant increase in vaccinations. Alabama has consistently had one of the lowest vaccination rates in the country, but Harris said the state is now among the top five or six states in the country for its percentage of increase in people getting vaccinated.
And Harris said while a college football initiative might not work as well in some states, he believes it could go a long way in getting more Alabama residents to take their first shot.
“Appealing to people in a campus setting allows us to reach a population in particular we are looking for and it does it in the context of something that’s really important to most people who are college students or even adults in our state, and that’s college football,” Harris said.
Peggy Ussery is a Dothan Eagle staff writer and can be reached at aussery@dothaneagle.com or 334-712-7963. Support her work and that of other Eagle journalists by purchasing a digital subscription today at dothaneagle.com.