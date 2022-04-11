Columbia man dies while fishing in local pond

COLUMBIA – A Columbia man was found by divers Monday, a day after he went missing while fishing in a local pond.

Robert Buze Jr., 70, went fishing on an aluminum jon boat Sunday around 3 p.m. in a pond not far from his home, Houston County Coroner Robert Byrd said. When his sister went to the pond to look for him a few hours later, she couldn’t find Buze or his boat and called police.

Rescue workers and law enforcement searched the pond and the area around the pond as long as they could on Sunday before resuming the search on Monday.

Byrd said a life jacket and cooler were found floating in the pond.

Buze’s body and boat were found Monday around 11:30 a.m. in about 7 to 8 feet of water, Byrd said.

It’s believed that Buze fell off the boat, causing it to flip and sink, Byrd said. The boat was about 20 feet from where Buze was found.

Peggy Ussery is a Dothan Eagle staff writer and can be reached at aussery@dothaneagle.com or 334-712-7963. Support her work and that of other Eagle journalists by purchasing a digital subscription today at dothaneagle.com.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.