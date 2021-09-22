Columbia Manor scares up Halloween thrills

COLUMBIA – People love a good scare.

“It’s a safe adrenaline rush, I think,” said Todd Chandler of Columbia Manor Haunted House. “It’s like when people ride roller coasters. They know they’re safe, but it’s still the fun anticipation of it. When you come to a haunted house, you get to immerse yourself into a scene or into the feel of something and you’re safely getting scared.”

Chandler said they know they’ve done a good job at Columbia Manor when they hear screams followed by laughter.

“You’d be surprised how many people actually get scared and the first thing they do is they laugh afterwards and they say, ‘Oh, you got me,’” Chandler said.

Columbia Manor is back this year for its 13th round of providing guests with a scary adrenaline rush. The haunted house kicks off its “13 Nights of Terror” on Friday and Saturday. Ticket office hours are 7:30-10 p.m. The haunted house in Columbia will operate on Fridays and Saturdays in October as well as Halloween night, which is on a Sunday this year.