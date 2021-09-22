Columbia Manor scares up Halloween thrills

COLUMBIA – People love a good scare.
“It’s a safe adrenaline rush, I think,” said Todd Chandler of Columbia Manor Haunted House. “It’s like when people ride roller coasters. They know they’re safe, but it’s still the fun anticipation of it. When you come to a haunted house, you get to immerse yourself into a scene or into the feel of something and you’re safely getting scared.”
Chandler said they know they’ve done a good job at Columbia Manor when they hear screams followed by laughter.
“You’d be surprised how many people actually get scared and the first thing they do is they laugh afterwards and they say, ‘Oh, you got me,’” Chandler said.
Columbia Manor is back this year for its 13th round of providing guests with a scary adrenaline rush. The haunted house kicks off its “13 Nights of Terror” on Friday and Saturday. Ticket office hours are 7:30-10 p.m. The haunted house in Columbia will operate on Fridays and Saturdays in October as well as Halloween night, which is on a Sunday this year.
A part of the proceeds on ticket sales – $1 off general admission tickets and $2 off fast pass tickets – are donated to the Columbia Volunteer Fire and Rescue Emergency Squad. Columbia Manor has actually donated a total of $77,000 to the fire and rescue unit since it the haunted house opened. The Land Water Regional Rescue Squad sets up food concessions each night the haunted house is open and benefits from those proceeds.
To entertain crowds as they wait – there could be 600 to 800 people waiting on Saturday nights as it gets closer to Halloween – volunteers dressed as horror movie characters will walk among guests. Freddy Krueger from “Nightmare on Elm Street,” Jason Voorhees from “Friday the 13th” or Michael Myers from “Halloween” could sneak up behind you to get your blood pumping before you enter the house.
Columbia Manor will host a special event on Oct. 16 featuring four professional zombies who have appeared in the television series “The Walking Dead” as well as movies like “Zombieland” and “Goosebumps.” The professional zombies – Sonya Thompson, Larry Mainland, Michael Jaegers, and Sherry Shelton – will be at Columbia Manor visiting with fans and signing autographs for $10.
Last year, Columbia Manor was not able to open due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and Chandler said they took the time to make some upgrades and changes to both the outdoor scenes and inside the house itself.
Chandler started the haunted house in 2009 in a historic home in the town of Columbia. The property dates back to 1864 and has served as a sanitarium, a doctor’s office, a morgue, and a private residence. There have been three known fires and multiple deaths in the house.
The property has been the focus of local ghost hunters and was featured in episode 29 of the Discovery Channel program “My Ghost Story: Caught on Camera.”
Chandler said Columbia Manor wouldn’t be possible without the volunteers who dress up to scare customers. There are about 100 people signed up to participate this year. And, he said, since the haunted house did not open last year, the workers have missed their loyal customers.
“We cannot wait to get geared up and scare the pumpkin out of them,” Chandler said.
Peggy Ussery is a Dothan Eagle staff writer and can be reached at aussery@dothaneagle.com or 334-712-7963. Support her work and that of other Eagle journalists by purchasing a digital subscription today at dothaneagle.com.