Columbia Manor won't open this fall season due to COVID concerns

Columbia Manor, a popular haunted house attraction in Houston County, will not be opening for the fall 2020 season due to safety concerns related to COVID-19.

“We have a lot of staff, volunteers, and people coming to see us – we just have large groups of people,” owner Todd Chandler said. “We just sat down and did all the pros and cons of whether or not we should open, and just decided that for safety reasons, it would be best not to.”

Workers will continue remodeling and updating several areas of the haunted house in preparation for the season in fall 2021. The cemetery, clown house, and several of the rooms in the manor will have a fresh look when visitors descend for 13 nights of horror next year.

“We do apologize for any inconvenience. We’re happy to have loyal customers and wonderful volunteers,” Chandler said.

According to its website, the manor was built in 1884 and has served as a doctor’s office, sanitarium, morgue, and a private residence. It has been plagued with three known fires and multiple deaths.

The attraction was established in 2009 and the operators of the venue say that some past visitors or residents still reside on the property. Some of the supernatural encounters have been documented by local ghost hunters and on the Discovery Channel’s “My Ghost Story: Caught on Camera” episode 29 called “Calling Dr. Death.”

