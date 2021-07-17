Comedian James Gregory performing at Crossing at Big Creek

Comedian James Gregory will be performing at the Yellow Rose Theater at The Crossing at Big Creek on July 23 and July 24, using humor to turn back the clock to a time when life was simpler.

Gregory will be performing at 8 p.m. both nights and offers a family-friendly show. Tickets are $35. Individuals under 19 years of age must be accompanied by a parent. A link for tickets is provided on The Crossing at Big Creek website (thecrossingbigcreek.com).

The Crossing at Big Creek is located on U.S. 231 about 10 miles south of Dothan.

Gregory’s comedy show takes audiences back to “a better time, before the death of common sense – a time when people sat on the front porch and actually talked to each other without being on their cell phones,” according to a description in a news release announcing his performances.

“I have lived long enough to know people and know life,” Gregory said in the release. “My comedy is based on my life experiences. It’s real, it’s funny and the audiences love it.”