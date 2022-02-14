Commission tables action on health care authority

While Herring wanted to appoint Hicks to the authority, Hicks’ name was not among the nominees for him to consider. Instead, the authority asked for the incumbent authority board member to be reappointed.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Herring still has not made his appointment.

The authority appointment process includes a nominating committee that is supposed to work with commissioners to develop a list of names to fill vacancies on the board. The health care authority submits three names to the county commission, which is then to vote on an appointment chosen from the three names submitted.

The next regular commission meeting is Feb. 28, and that is when Herring said he hopes be able to vote on his appointment. Herring said he was told the process of withdrawing and resubmitting names may be unnecessary.

“They’re working with me and trying to get things resolved; so, I think we have a resolution in place,” Herring said.

In other business, Monday:

- Commissioners approved a resolution expanding the Industrial Development Authority of Houston, Henry and Geneva Counties to now include Dale County.