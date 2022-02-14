Commission tables action on health care authority

A measure intended to help resolve a fight over Houston County Health Care Authority appointments was tabled during Monday’s county commission meeting.
District 3 Houston County Commissioner Ricky Herring, who wanted the item placed on Monday’s agenda, asked for the resolution to be tabled. Herring later said he hopes to make his district appointment at the next commission meeting.
Commissioners were supposed to vote on a request to ask the health care authority to withdraw the three names previously submitted for the District 3 appointment and then resubmit three names to include the name of Steve Hicks, a former Enterprise city clerk who Herring wants to appoint to the authority.
According to Herring, however, there is another effort afoot to resolve the conflict.
“We have been in talks, and it looks like we might have something worked out,” Herring said. “I’m just waiting to see if they do their part.”
The Houston County Health Care Authority, which oversees Southeast Health, is made up of 13 members who each serve six-year terms. Twelve are appointed by the four district Houston County Commission members. The final member is the president of the hospital’s medical staff.
Herring took issue with the process for appointments in October, claiming the process does not allow commissioners to appoint who they really want to appoint.
While Herring wanted to appoint Hicks to the authority, Hicks’ name was not among the nominees for him to consider. Instead, the authority asked for the incumbent authority board member to be reappointed.
Herring still has not made his appointment.
The authority appointment process includes a nominating committee that is supposed to work with commissioners to develop a list of names to fill vacancies on the board. The health care authority submits three names to the county commission, which is then to vote on an appointment chosen from the three names submitted.
The next regular commission meeting is Feb. 28, and that is when Herring said he hopes be able to vote on his appointment. Herring said he was told the process of withdrawing and resubmitting names may be unnecessary.
“They’re working with me and trying to get things resolved; so, I think we have a resolution in place,” Herring said.
In other business, Monday:
- Commissioners approved a resolution expanding the Industrial Development Authority of Houston, Henry and Geneva Counties to now include Dale County.
- The county commission also adopted a resolution opposing Senate Bill 157. Along with establishing tax credits for contributions to logging support organizations and creating a system for grants to be issued by such organizations, the bill exempts logging trucks from the state’s weight and axle requirements and adds an extra 3,400 pounds allowed per axle. County commissioners said the extra weight will cause even more wear on county roads and bridges and make regulating weight-restricted bridges more challenging.
- At the request of Personnel Director Sheri Garner, the commission recognized county employees Stephanie Chandler and Jason Smoak as part of the county’s Spending Efficiency Program. The two employees have saved the county $1.5 million since 2018 by negotiating rates for inmate health care and making sure billing is accurate, for necessary procedures, and actually for county inmates.
- Commissioners agreed to enter into two supplemental construction agreements with the Alabama Department of Transportation for resurfacing Hodgesville Road from Ross Clark Circle to East Saunders Road and resurfacing South County Road 33 from U.S. Highway 84 to Old U.S. Highway 84. Both projects are being done through the Metropolitan Planning Organization.
