Commission won't consider health care authority legislation

How appointments are made to the Houston County Health Care Authority may not be decided by legislation or a local constitutional amendment, but the issue is not really resolved.
There’s still an appointment that has not been made after all.
During Thursday’s administrative meeting, there was not enough support among Houston County commissioners to move ahead with legislation that would change how appointments are made to the health care authority, which serves as the governing body for Southeast Health.
The debate over health care authority appointments took a public turn in October when District 3 Commissioner Ricky Herring refused to make an appointment because he did not feel he was able to freely appoint who he wanted to appoint.
While Herring and District 4 Commissioner Brandon Shoupe supported moving forward with legislation, District 1 Commissioner Curtis Harvey along with District 2 Commissioner Doug Sinquefield and Chairman Mark Culver expressed their disapproval.
Because there was not enough support, the matter will not appear on the county commission’s agenda for a vote during Monday’s regular meeting.
Sinquefield said he believes Southeast Health and the health care authority have a right to build their team, and most people are not familiar with exactly what the authority does.
“They know better than anyone on the outside what it takes to make their team work and be the best it can be for the people and community they serve,” Sinquefield said.
District county commissioners appoint 12 of the authority’s 13 members with the hospital’s current medical staff president also serving. Authority members serve six years with appointments made every two years on a rotating basis.
Under the current appointment process, county commissioners are presented with three names and are to make an appointment from those three names. However, district county commissioners are supposed to have input on possible nominations.
The process as it is today dates back 30 years when the authority reincorporated in 1991. Herring is not the first county commissioner to run into issues when making health care authority appointments. Communication seems to be at the heart of issues when problems have occurred.
In Herring’s case, he received a phone call during the summer about whether he wanted to reappoint Lance Shepard, a local businessman representing District 3 whose term was ending. Herring said he would because he had no other possible nominees at the time, but he thought the process was just beginning.
He eventually decided he wanted to appoint former Enterprise city clerk Steve Hicks, a Dothan native who is currently the city manager in Donalsonville, Georgia. Herring said he even reached out to the authority and sent a letter to Shepard thanking him for his service and explaining that he would not be reappointing Shepard.
When it came time for the county commission to make appointments, Hicks was not even on the list of names returned to Herring for consideration.
Herring has still not made an appointment.
Three of the four district county commissioners met with health care authority members and hospital attorneys at two different meetings recently. Herring had previously met with attorneys and a member of the authority to resolve his issues without an agreement ever being reached.
“I know it’s a difficult decision to make; it’s something I don’t take lightly either,” Herring said during discussion. “I go to the facts and the things that are going on. To me, it has been unfair.”
Culver said his disapproval stemmed from several factors.
Culver said he also does not agree with putting how local health care authority members are appointed in the state constitution. The only way the county commission can change how appointments are made would be through a local amendment to the Alabama Constitution that would have to be approved by county voters.
The process in place, Culver said, works when there is good communication between the authority and commissioners. Culver said the authority’s nominating committee should meet with commissioners and have discussion over possible nominees.
“That did not happen, and for that they have now – the largest employer in Houston County – has now been getting beat up in our commission meetings over the last several weeks, which I’m not proud of,” Culver said. “But that was their issue. We need to work together with them. They are supposed to meet and discuss and communicate… I still believe at some point we can work this out.”
In upcoming business:
- During Monday’s meeting, commissioners will receive the 2020-2021 departmental over/under spending summary report. The report is required by law to be done each year once the budget year has ended and closed out.
- The commission will consider a request from Revenue Commissioner Starla Moss to authorize a refund of tax sale overage for five parcels that were sold for taxes even though property taxes on the parcels were not due at the time.
- Commissioners will vote on renewing a sanitation collection contract with Wiregrass Electric, which handles the bills that go out to county garbage customers regardless of whether they are customers of Wiregrass Electric. The contract is a three-year agreement.
- The commission will also consider the transfer of the cable franchise agreement for Troy Cablevision to Telepak Networks, an internet and telecommunications company based in Mississippi. Telepak Networks, which operates fiber and wireless networks as C Spire, is acquiring Troy Cablevision to expand in Alabama.
Peggy Ussery is a Dothan Eagle staff writer and can be reached at aussery@dothaneagle.com or 334-712-7963. Support her work and that of other Eagle journalists by purchasing a digital subscription today at dothaneagle.com.