Commission won't consider health care authority legislation

“That did not happen, and for that they have now – the largest employer in Houston County – has now been getting beat up in our commission meetings over the last several weeks, which I’m not proud of,” Culver said. “But that was their issue. We need to work together with them. They are supposed to meet and discuss and communicate… I still believe at some point we can work this out.”

In upcoming business:

- During Monday’s meeting, commissioners will receive the 2020-2021 departmental over/under spending summary report. The report is required by law to be done each year once the budget year has ended and closed out.

- The commission will consider a request from Revenue Commissioner Starla Moss to authorize a refund of tax sale overage for five parcels that were sold for taxes even though property taxes on the parcels were not due at the time.

- Commissioners will vote on renewing a sanitation collection contract with Wiregrass Electric, which handles the bills that go out to county garbage customers regardless of whether they are customers of Wiregrass Electric. The contract is a three-year agreement.

- The commission will also consider the transfer of the cable franchise agreement for Troy Cablevision to Telepak Networks, an internet and telecommunications company based in Mississippi. Telepak Networks, which operates fiber and wireless networks as C Spire, is acquiring Troy Cablevision to expand in Alabama.

Peggy Ussery is a Dothan Eagle staff writer and can be reached at aussery@dothaneagle.com or 334-712-7963. Support her work and that of other Eagle journalists by purchasing a digital subscription today at dothaneagle.com.

