Committee advances lottery bill, keeps casino issue alive

MONTGOMERY — An Alabama Senate committee on Wednesday advanced a lottery bill as lawmakers try to get the issue of gambling, — with or without casinos — before state voters for the first time since 1999.

The Senate Tourism and Marketing Committee approved a lottery proposal sponsored by Republican Sen. Jim McClendon of Springville. However, Tourism Committee Chairman Del Marsh described the bill as a vehicle for negotiations and said lawmakers might revive the issue of casinos along with the lottery debate. The committee also approved other legislation that would set up a gaming commission to regulate casinos.

“You have members who want to see a more comprehensive gaming package and those who do prefer a simple lottery. All we did today was keep both alive,” Marsh said.

The committee action comes a week after Marsh’s proposal to authorize a state lottery and up to 10 casinos in the state failed by two votes in the Alabama Senate.

McClendon’s bill would authorize a lottery where tickets could be sold at stores, kiosks and through a phone app.

“My goal is to allow Alabamians to play whatever games they are traveling out of state to play,” McClendon said.

