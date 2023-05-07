It was a beautiful day last October in the city of progress with no hint of the tragedy to come. Every year around this time, Enterprise has its annual Boll Weevil fall festival. Downtown streets are crowded with thousands of visitors eating funnel cakes and visiting shops decorated with pumpkins and other fall decor.

The streets clear, the sun sets, and night falls, but just before dawn, the unthinkable happens. A fire breaks out in the back of the All About Art Studio and quickly grows and spreads to other businesses.

Enterprise emergency dispatch receives the first call at 5:38 a.m., sending all active-duty firefighters and volunteers to the scene. Meanwhile, the fire continues to rage in the heart of the business community.

Once the smoke clears, three businesses are now reduced to cinders. The blaze ravaged people’s livelihoods and destroyed everything they had worked to build. Regena Lacey and her daughter, Jessica Lacey-Goodson, own the All About Art Studio. It is the only business of its kind in Enterprise and the fire killed all their community activities including walk in art classes, parties, and student art lessons. The fire also spread to the Laceys’ other business, The She Shed. “We were in total shock; what we had worked so hard and poured our hearts into for so long was now gone,” Lacey said.

Nearby, The Coffee Corner, family-owned local favorite, was getting ready to celebrate its first year in business. The fire changed everything.

“It was a shock, but also the amazing feeling of people hugging us asking what they can do. That’s why we live here…we had a wonderful first year, wonderful customers and regulars,” Jenny Chancey said. “It’s like a whole part of our lives are gone. We know good things are gonna come out of it, but it’s still hard to look at.”

Chancey is also grateful to the city’s first responders. “Our fire department and police department in Enterprise are top notch. The way they fought that fire and kept it from spreading to the rest of the street was incredible.”

After assessing the damage, the Alabama Fire Marshal declared it accidental, and the community sprang into action coming to the aid of all three businesses and offering support and donations.

This is no surprise to state Sen. Josh Carnley, who reflected on the fire and the community response.

“As a resident of Coffee County and someone who owns a business, we want to encourage those people to build back and support the community like they had before,” Carnley said.

Funds started coming in from multiple entities. Enterprise T-shirts started selling shirts with the design of the three businesses on them. “Being screen print and embroidery small business owners for 26 years, we sympathize with those affected by the fire and wanted to find a way to help,” owner Cathy Roth said. “What better way than to offer a fundraiser that shows our love for Enterprise?”

A family friend of the Laceys also started a Go Fund Me campaign. “There has been a tremendous amount of prayer and emotional support from the community, which is what we needed most,” Lacey said.

Regena Lacey is grateful, as recovery from the fire will come at a substantial cost. “It will be a tremendous expense to rebuild given that we lost everything, especially in today’s economy,” Lacey said.

The demolition of all the burned businesses is now complete and plans are being made for reconstruction. Once they’re in place, the next step is to seek approval from the city. “It’s different when you are building downtown rather than at your home. There is a whole lot more involved,” Lacey added.

Getting started is the hardest part, she said. The rebuilding process is expected to take six to eight months and the funds will come from insurance settlements.

The money will be nice, but what has meant more to the owners is knowing the community has their back.

“You cannot replace relationships,” Chancey added. “That’s the number one thing that has helped us. We have a wonderful Friends of Main Street Business Association. Everyone is always asking what can they do? How can they help?”

While it’s a long and tedious process to rebuild, as Lacey put it, “We will rise from these ashes.”