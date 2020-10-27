Community tips aid police in making second arrest in South Oates Dollar General robbery

Community tips aided police in locating a second person suspected in participating in robbing a South Oates Dollar General.

Jerri Nicole Reynolds, 41, of Dothan was arrested on Monday and is being charged with first-degree robbery.

Dothan Police Lt. Scott Owens said three people entered the convenience store, put several miscellaneous items in their shopping cart, and left without paying.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

When confronted by an employee in the parking lot, one of the suspects produced a handgun in order to flee with the stolen items.

Three suspects were identified in surveillance camera footage.

Police arrested Archie D. Luckett, 44, on Sunday and he was also charged with first-degree robbery.

Stills from the video footage were posted on social media and community tips helped police find and arrest the second suspect. A warrant was obtained for the third suspect in the case and Owens said he expects an arrest to be made soon, thanks to the tips provided.

Reynolds’ bond has been set at $60,000.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.