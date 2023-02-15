First Baptist Church Dothan will host a community prayer vigil in the Main Street parking lot in front of the church on Thursday, Feb. 23 at 7:30 p.m. This is one-year anniversary of the beginning of the war in Ukraine.

The gathering will provide prayer for the end of the war.

“Many of us at First Baptist have friends in Ukraine from years of partnering with them,” said church member Barbara Cook. “We want to gather Thursday night to be praying for God to bring an end to this war; 7:40 p.m. here marks the beginning of the war one year ago.”

The prayer time will last about 30 minutes. First Baptist Church is located at the corner of West Main and Alice streets in Dothan.

For more information, please contact Bob Gross at FBC Dothan, 798-0376.