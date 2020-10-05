Company investing $9.5 million in Dothan medical manufacturing plant, creating 70 jobs

The plant will bring new life to the former Nypro plastics plant on the old Sony property.

Dothan Area Chamber of Commerce President Matt Parker said the 100,000 square-foot building was the perfect fit for this project because of its specialized infrastructure.

“There are a lot of moving parts,” Parker said. “It will definitely fill a gap in our market.”

Parker said the company has a lot of machinery to get into the plant, but plans to begin production in the first quarter of 2021.

GRI, headquartered in Flowery Branch, Georgia, is a privately held manufacturing and supply company specializing in the design, manufacture, sterilization and distribution of products for the health care, industrial and animal care markets. Besides the U.S., the company has manufacturing operations in the Dominican Republic, China, Indias and Vietnam to support worldwide sales.

“The GRI family of companies is a global leader in the development of high-performance protective equipment and technologies to keep workers safe in extreme environments,” said Greg Canfield, Secretary of the Alabama Department of Commerce. “We’re thrilled that this globally focused company has selected Dothan as the home of its newest manufacturing venture and know it will find success there.”