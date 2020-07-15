Compassus–Troy has been recognized by Strategic Healthcare Programs as a Premier Performer for achieving an overall caregiver and family satisfaction score ranked in the top 5% of all eligible SHP clients for the 2019 calendar year.
The annual SHPBest award program was created to acknowledge hospice providers that consistently provide high quality service to families and caregivers. The 2019 recipients were determined by reviewing the overall Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems hospice survey satisfaction score for more than 1,400 hospice providers.
Compassus–Troy provides hospice care to improve quality of life for patients facing a life-limiting illness and their families. The supportive care team, which consists of physicians, nurses, hospice aides, social workers, chaplains and volunteers, works together to meet the physical, emotional and spiritual needs of patients, wherever they call home.
