Comprehensive Dothan Subspecialty Clinic provides broad range of specialized care for young patients

With every patient, Syeda said she does ultrasounds and tests to detect and monitor issues within the heart without having to do invasive procedures. Although many surgeries still must be done at Children’s of Alabama, post-operative care can be done at the Dothan clinic.

Syeda said she likes working with families, and though many of her patients have chronic heart problems, she enjoys the “fighter” mentality in her pediatric patients.

“There’s a lot of time a sense of panic when families first get a diagnosis,” Syeda said. “But talking to them about being able to treat it gives some relief to those families. We can help as much as we can and sometimes we can even fix the problem.”

Many of the patients are seen by multiple doctors because they may be medically-complex or have disorders affecting multiple systems.

Dr. Deron Sharpe, a pediatric neurologist and the clinic’s longest-serving specialist currently on-staff, and many of the other doctors agreed the biggest advantage of growing the practice and having all of the subspecialists in a single state-of-the-art building has given them the opportunity to share information and work together to better treat patients.