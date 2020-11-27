Comprehensive Dothan Subspecialty Clinic provides broad range of specialized care for young patients

Editor's Note: This story was originally published in the Dothan Eagle's 2020 Progress edition in October.
There’s only one place in Dothan that provides a broad-range of specialized care for children, primarily dealing with issues requiring more nuanced expertise than general pediatricians can typically provide.
The Dothan Subspecialty Clinic is home to physicians focused on different aspects of care including pulmonology, endocrinology, neurology, gastroenterology, adolescent medicine, cardiology, and sleep studies.
“The thing we’re most excited about is getting a critical mass of pediatric specialists, which is unprecedented in this region,” Dr. David Lozano, pediatric pulmonologist, said. “It’s huge for the families, in terms of travel and access to care.”
The clinic has grown swiftly in the last couple of years in terms of the number of pediatric specialists, treatment space and capabilities, and volume of patients seeking care.
It started out as Westgate Center in 2010 due to its placement on Westgate Parkway, but was renamed Dothan Subspecialty Clinic in 2018 with the addition of new subspecialty providers. Since then, continued growth propelled the clinic to find a larger facility that better suits the size of the practice and its needs.
The clinic moved from its 5,000 square-foot offices to a 25,000 square-foot freshly-built facility at the corner of Montgomery Highway and John D. Odom Road that opened in April of this year with all of its staffed subspecialists, nurses, and technicians in one facility.
The new two-story clinic is colored with yellows, greens, blues and reds, and abstract shapes typical of the Dothan Pediatric Healthcare Network signature brand.
The modern facility also has an on-site radiology lab to perform X-rays, which doctors noted is a highlight and leverages their ability to see more patients and improves the continuum of care.
“This is much better because we have access to imaging,” Dr. Meredith Hitch, a pediatric gastroenterologist, said. “I would say probably 95% of my patients get X-rays, and I like to look at my own imaging. It makes it easier. You don’t have to look it up in another system and you can kind of show the patient in the room so they know what I’m talking about… It’s helpful.”
Within four distinct pods at the clinic are six full-time doctors and a nurse practitioner who see more than a hundred sick patients daily. The concentration of pediatric specialists draws patients from at least a 100-mile radius seeking nuanced care for numerous sicknesses, medical complications, and chronic illnesses.
Hitch jokingly remarked she treats “everything from the rooter to the tooter.”
She mostly cares for infants with reflux and milk intolerances and children suffering from malnutrition, abdominal pain, Celiac Disease, constipation, inflammatory bowel syndrome, and eosinophilic esophagitis, but can diagnose and treat a wide range of other ailments related to the gastrointestinal system as well.
“I get to talk about poop and throw-up all day,” Hitch said. “My stethoscope has a poop emoji on it so I can kind of be silly while talking about serious things so it makes it fun… I like seeing the kids grow up and seeing them get better. It’s definitely makes you feel good that you’re doing something good for these kids.”
If a procedure or surgery is necessary to treat a patient, Hitch often performs them at Southeast Health.
Another benefit of working at the new site is the clinic’s easily-accessible full-service lab. The lab can draw or collect samples of any bodily fluid or product and technicians can perform serology and urinalysis on-site.
Heather Choat, the pediatric endocrinologist on staff, often utilizes the clinic’s radiology and sample analysis labs to diagnose or rule out potential hormonal imbalances or problems.
“Our process here is streamlined for a subspecialty doctor so kind of getting them in the front door and getting their labs going before they even see me is easier done here than at the other building,” Choat said.
Choat deals with all things hormone-related, but about half of her patients have diabetes – Type 1, Type 2, rare genetic forms, and neonatal forms. The other half of her cases deal with bone growth, puberty, thyroid diseases, and pituitary gland hormone secretion, among other things.
With endocrinology, the majority of Choat’s patients have chronic issues. She often meets patients who’ve just gotten a diagnosis and are scared about what it means for them, but most hormone-related issues are treatable, she said.
“They don’t know a lot of the words that you’re telling them about their condition, so I really like being able to be a support for families that are in that position that have gotten a current diagnosis – maybe something that they’ve never heard of and being able to teach them,” Choat said. “I really like to teach and watch that progression from ‘Is my kid going to die?’ to ‘Oh, we can totally manage this and he can go to school and have a normal life and live well with a chronic problem’ and watch them thrive after that and being able to guide that is huge.”
Another novelty of the new site is its new pediatric sleep center, one of only two in Alabama. Prior to its opening, Lozano had to go off-campus to meet patients at sleep centers at other facilities. Now, a four-bedroom sleep center accommodating infants through adolescents is only a walk upstairs and is staffed with four polysomnography technologists, registered nurses, and ENT-certified staff.
Lozano, who formerly served eight years as medical director of the Sleep Disorders Center at Children’s of Alabama, sees sleep patients in the clinical setting and interprets pediatric sleep studies to determine possible disorders.
In his primary role of pulmonologist, however, Lozano mostly sees patients with asthma or chronic lung disease from birth to some in their early 20’s. Many of his patients are premature infants sent home from the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit on oxygen and medicine for their lungs.
Many of Lozano’s patients continue to be treated there for many years. Lozano said that’s his favorite aspect of working with children – watching them grow up and observing the positive impact he makes in their lives.
“People inherently take better care of their kids than themselves so my ability to make a difference is helped by that,” Lozano said. “Also kids, most of them inherently they tell the truth. So, they’re five; if they’re hurting, they’re going to tell you they’re hurt. If they’re not hurt, they’re going to tell you they don’t hurt. That sounds simplistic, but I love that about them.”
Dr. Khalisa Syeda, a pediatric cardiologist on-staff at the University of Alabama in Birmingham hospital, has moved her practice full-time to the Dothan Subspecialty Clinic.
Previously, local families with children with chronic heart problems would have to travel two hours to get care.
Now, children with congenital heart disease, heart murmurs or arrhythmias, or other heart defects can receive fairly comprehensive cardiac care in the Wiregrass.
With every patient, Syeda said she does ultrasounds and tests to detect and monitor issues within the heart without having to do invasive procedures. Although many surgeries still must be done at Children’s of Alabama, post-operative care can be done at the Dothan clinic.
Syeda said she likes working with families, and though many of her patients have chronic heart problems, she enjoys the “fighter” mentality in her pediatric patients.
“There’s a lot of time a sense of panic when families first get a diagnosis,” Syeda said. “But talking to them about being able to treat it gives some relief to those families. We can help as much as we can and sometimes we can even fix the problem.”
Many of the patients are seen by multiple doctors because they may be medically-complex or have disorders affecting multiple systems.
Dr. Deron Sharpe, a pediatric neurologist and the clinic’s longest-serving specialist currently on-staff, and many of the other doctors agreed the biggest advantage of growing the practice and having all of the subspecialists in a single state-of-the-art building has given them the opportunity to share information and work together to better treat patients.
“We get to where we want to be much quicker,” Sharpe said. “I can walk down the hallway and ask a doctor if the medicine I’m thinking about prescribing is going to interfere with their treatment plan. It makes it much simpler to have greater access to other subspecialists. You know, if they need a follow-up with other problems they might be having, I can see if another doctor can squeeze them in that day.”
Most of his cases involve children with concussions, seizures, migraines, Tourette’s syndrome, tics, developmental problems, and muscular dystrophies.
As a neurologist, Sharpe often investigates symptoms related to the nervous system that often affect other bodily systems as well so coordination with other doctors is a big help to his patients who may get referred to another subspecialist.
“There’s a good chance of getting it addressed sooner when they’re all in one spot,” Sharpe said.
Figuring out how to help his pediatric patients is one of the highlights of his job.
“It’s sleuthing; it’s deciphering through symptoms and finding what they point to,” Sharpe said. “I love investigating and utilizing science in that sort of investigator-type role to offer a service.”
New office space and patient rooms has also allowed the clinic to bring Dr. Jacob Edwards, a general pediatrician who previously worked at the Enterprise Pediatric Clinic and focuses on adolescent medicine, to Dothan.
The services Edwards offers is an extension of what is typically done at a general pediatricians office, but more focused on patients who range in age from 14 to about 24.
“I help them to take ownership of themselves, help them to understand their medical problems,” Edwards said.
Most of Edwards’ patients aren’t sick, but may have problems that require long-term management or have complex medical histories. Some examples are patients who struggle with anxiety or depression, some who have difficulty with weight-management, and some who have period complications.
Patients are referred to Edwards for many reasons. Some need help understanding their problems and being able to articulate their medical history as they transition out of pediatric care while others may feel more comfortable talking about their problems without parents.
In many ways, Edwards takes on a counselor role.
“In the young adult group, they can really be kind of apprehensive when it comes to taking ownership over their health,” Edwards said. “But I get to see that growth, see that breakthrough that happens.”
The facility also maintains offices that cover other aspects of pediatric care, including population healthcare, which address gaps in care like missed milestone appointments. The network also lends space to other private counselors and pediatric physical therapy practices.
Debbie Yurevich, marketing director for the Dothan Pediatric Healthcare Network, said with the larger facility, there is still more space to enhance its pediatric care offerings. In the future, the group hopes to add a pediatric allergist and development pediatrician to its team.
