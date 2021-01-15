 Skip to main content
Concerned citizens thwart crime in Dothan parking lot, detain suspect until cops arrive
Concerned citizens thwart crime in Dothan parking lot, detain suspect until cops arrive

A Dothan man who broke into a car was arrested after being detained by store patrons in a parking lot on Thursday.

Dothan Police Lt. Scott Owens said when the car owner’s relative confronted the suspect, he tried to take her firearm.

Avonte O’Shawn Dozier, 23, is being charged with unlawful breaking and entering a motor vehicle and third-degree robbery.

The incident took place in the parking lot of a store in the 300 block of Columbia Highway when Dozier allegedly broke into a 2013 Hyundia Equis to steal a wallet and money, but was thwarted by concerned citizens.

Dozier’s bonds total $25,000.

Avonte O'Shawn Dozier

Avonte O'Shawn Dozier, 23, of Dothan

 Sable Riley
