Congressman Barry Moore was in the Wiregrass this week to present a prestigious award to a local Vietnam War hero for his exemplary service.

"This is the fourth highest award you can get for your service in a combat situation," Moore said. "Thank you from a grateful nation and certainly from a south Alabama Congressman. We sure appreciate your service to our great nation."

On Thursday, the friends and family of Jack Carter gathered at Moore's office in Dothan as the Congressman presented him with the Bronze Star Medal.

First awarded in 1944, the Bronze Star honors service members who perform an action that shows heroism. Carter said he received the honor for saving a colonel during an attack in the Vietnam War.

"We were attacked up at lake Phu Bai," Carter said. "That day, we had Vietnamese filling sandbags and at night they attacked us. I guess they gave the distance to Charlie, and they made direct hits on us that night."

According to Medals of America, over 719,000 Vietnam service members have received the Bronze Star, with 549,393 for achievement and service, and 170,626 for Valor.

Now decades removed from his service, Carter never dreamed he'd receive such a great honor.

"It was unreal; I wasn't expected it after 50 something years," Carter said. "I was pleased when I found out, and it was an honor to be here with the Congressman to receive it."