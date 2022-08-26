Construction continues on former Malone Motor, St. Andrews Market building

At the corner of South St. Andrews and East Crawford streets in downtown Dothan, workers once assembled Ford Model T cars. A showroom was located on the front of the building that was originally the Malone Motor Company.

The curved assembly line anchored into the ceiling is still intact. Eventually, it could become an industrial curiosity in someone’s apartment. In the meantime, construction workers are busy transforming the industrial building into residential space.

At first, developer Joel Castillo – one of three partners involved in the project – wasn’t sure he wanted to take on renovating the historic building for apartment housing.

“Once you got to hear the history of it, and you saw what it was, it’s definitely a building that’s worth salvaging for everyone,” Castillo said.

When completed, there will be 21 to 22 apartments. Developers plan to make use of the ceiling height by adding upper levels in some units with transom windows allowing natural light to filter in from the old storefront windows that surround the building.

Currently metal studs outline different units – which will include one-bedroom as well as two- and three-bedroom apartments with varying sizes throughout the building.

Upon entry from St. Andrews Street, two larger units will encompass what was once the auto showroom – apartments with two bedrooms, two bathrooms and wide open living areas. A long hallway meanders through the center of the building, and around a corner from the first units is the Malone Motor Company’s large built-in safe.

While people may remember the St. Andrews Market that operated from 2013 to 2015, on paper the project is being called the Ford Malone project.

“Some of our units are well over 2,200 square feet,” Castillo said. “We’ve pretty much utilized every space possible.”

The 23,000-square-foot building – constructed in 1920 – was last used as an indoor market and event space from 2013 to 2015. Vendors sold things like coffee, frozen ice pops, pizza, and jewelry until a partial roof collapse in 2015 during a severe storm.

It sat empty until about two years ago when three developers – now working as Dothan 193 St. Andrews LLC – decided to take a chance on it with a nearly $5-million investment. Along with Castillo, the partners include the owner of Hernandez Consulting Construction, which is the general contractor on the project.

There’s still a lot of history at 193 S. St. Andrews St. that developers hope to utilize. The aforementioned assembly line will stay, and the large built-in safe may become a reading nook for tenants looking to get out their own apartments. The original terracotta tiles cover the old showroom floor area, and the heavy fire prevention doors are still hanging. During construction, Castillo said duplicate receipts from cars sold by the Malone Motor Company have been found and saved. On one side of the building, the windows look out on the city’s Mules in the Wiregrass mural.

The new portion of the roof is visible from inside the building, and Castillo said developers have spent about $400,000 to rebuild and strengthen the roof, removing old layers that had weighed it down over the years.

Castillo said developers have to update a rent study they did back in 2020, but original plans were for one-bedroom apartments to be between $800 and $950. Rent rates will be on-par with the recently opened Flats at Midtown Place located at West Main Street and Cherokee Avenue, Castillo said.

They’re looking to attract tenants who want to live, work and play downtown.

What the apartment complex will eventually be called is still being decided – there’s been talk of just calling it after its street address number, the 1-9-3.

Castillo, former military who has lived in the Wiregrass on and off since 2013 and was at Fort Rucker until 2020, said developers expect to be able to start a waiting list for tenants late this year or in early 2023.

Developers have had to pivot a lot during the project, Castillo said. The project did qualify for tax abatements under the Alabama Brownfield Act, but there have been numerous obstacles along the way. Almost all of the building’s original concrete had to be re-poured.

“The reason why I call it the labor of love is because it’s been two years of overcoming obstacles after obstacles after obstacles,” Castillo said.