Contractor sought to build flag football facility in Dothan

Nearly two years ago, Izell Reese pitched an idea to city leaders of having a flag football facility in the city of Dothan.

Visit Dothan President and CEO Aaron McCreight can now see the fruits of those talks starting to come to tangible fruition. So too can Reese, a Dothan native, former NFL player and current Executive Director of RCX Sports responsible for NFL Flag Football.

On Wednesday morning, the two announced the final steps for three artificial flag football fields at the old Grandview Elementary School are in sight.

“We are finished with the design phase of the project and the grading, so now we go out to bid and look for a contractor to build this facility,” McCreight said during a press conference in front of the graded dirt behind the Grandview school. “We will have a contract for Astroturf, a contract for lights and away we go.

“In the first part of November, we will have the bids back and we will see who we will hire to build this. It is a huge, huge deal for us and a huge day for us. It has been two years (November of 2020) since we have been talking about this project with Izell, with the city, the county and the chamber foundation all working together with the NFL Foundation and the Atlanta Falcons.”

Reese said flag football is a fast rising sport in the country.

“It has become one of the fastest growing sports in the country for youth and for adults,” Reese said. “It was recently played in the World Games in Birmingham and now it is possibly up for a bid for the Olympics in LA 2028.”

According to a timeline from Visit Dothan, advertising for the project goes out this Friday with a pre-bid conference set for Oct. 25. Bids are due on Nov. 8 with construction plans set to begin on Jan. 1 with a completion date of April 30.

“Now we can start seeing what the future will be and ideally by the end of April, first part of May, we are playing ball here," McCreight said.

McCreight added the latest developments were steps “to turn this pile of dirt into a premier flag football facility in the nation.”

But Grandview Elementary School, which was closed by Dothan City Schools in the spring 2019 and is now property owned by the City of Dothan and leased by Reese, isn’t the only property in the area that will have a flag football field.

McCreight noted Wednesday work is being done to have six flag football fields at nearby Wiregrass Park. Both Grandview and Wiregrass Park are located in Southeast Dothan between Ross Clark Circle and downtown. Grandview is in the 900 block of Sixth Avenue and Wiregrass Park in the 600 block of Sixth Avenue.

McCreight said Wiregrass Park has been “under-utilized” and the flag football project could help revitalize the area.

“It is an opportunity to bring that park back to life, especially the outdoor part of it,” McCreight said. “It has a lot of history there and been around a long time.”

Reese is already planning to have “major flag football tournaments” come to Dothan, but the two facilities would also be used for local flag football as well as other sports.

“Other sports could utilize these fields, including local play,” McCreight said. “It is not just about visitors or about tournaments. It’s about the neighborhood, about the community and about having flag football having a home in Dothan. That is important to us and particularly to the community, to Alison (Hall) and Dothan Leisure Services to have a place where flag football can call home and not share it with softball or baseball or anything else. They would have their own place to play.

“A lot of sports can be played on this. We talk about soccer, tackle football, flag and if and when lacrosse gets to lower Alabama, we will be able to play that as well.”

Reese, who got his first opportunity to see the graded dirt on Wednesday, said he was moved to see the project coming along.

“It was emotional to see it kind of coming to life — we have been talking about and working on it for multiple years,” Reese said.

Reese said the facility in Dothan would be “the first-ever NFL Flag branded field,” and is special for the city since it isn’t in a major NFL area.

“What is exciting about this field and this opportunity, not only being my home town, but having the opportunity to have a first-ever NFL Flag branded field, especially in a community, a city and state in Dothan, Alabama that does not have an NFL team is a very unique opportunity,” Reese said.

“I am excited to have this opportunity, a very unique one, a chance of a lifetime to bring this back to my hometown and to have an artificial turf, NFL Flag brand (field) and NFL involvement to bring a nationwide tournaments that typically go to a big city and be able to host one of those for years to come in Dothan is very exciting opportunity for our community,” Reese said.

McCreight said Reese has indicated that seven to nine tournaments could be possible for the first year.

“Coming out of the gate we are talking about $2 million in visiting spending,” McCreight of the economic impact from that type of tournament flow.