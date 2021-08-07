Cookbook features 'Top Chef' winner's favorite recipes

On a back table at KBC on Foster Street, containers of spices and Duke’s Mayonnaise were going into individual boxes. KBC owner and chef Kelsey Barnard Clark talked as she signed copies of her new cookbook, “Southern Grit,” which would also go into the boxes.
The boxes are for VIPs like Padma Lakshmi and Tom Colicchio, hosts of Bravo’s “Top Chef” culinary show. Fifty boxes total will go out with Clark’s book and products from companies sponsoring her upcoming book tour.
“Every recipe has a story with it,” said Clark, the season 16 Top Chef winner.
With “Southern Grit,” Clark wanted to cover some of her favorite recipes. The book features more than 100 of them. It is important, she said, that the book is something home chefs want to keep and even display.
With photography by Antonis Achilleos, a food photographer whose work has been featured in Southern Living, the hardcover book looks good enough to eat.
The cookbook is set for release Aug. 10 and will be available at most booksellers as well as Amazon. A release party is planned for Aug. 14 at The Plant in downtown Dothan with a concert at 7 p.m. by the band KJAMS. A VIP supper to be held before the concert is already sold out.
Clark had a local “ghostwriter,” Emily Heersink, who helped her choose what recipes to include. They started with a much longer list compared to what made the book, taking out holiday-themed recipes and entertaining-style recipes.
“We just started with things that were kind of like my favorite foods,” Clark said. “So we started with that list, and actually part of my process was going through all of my grandmother’s recipe books and pulling my favorite family recipes.”
Then, she pulled her favorite KBC recipes and her favorite dishes to cook. “Southern Grit” includes pro tips that home cooks may find helpful, such as knife skills or different cooking techniques or even a well-stocked southern pantry. In developing recipes for the book, Clark said she had to get out of her “restaurant brain” and think like a home cook.
“The thing about this book is I tried to really hone in on making it incredibly accessible and useful – not a book that you just never use,” Clark said.
Clark started her culinary career with her first catering job at age 15. After attending the Culinary Institute of America, she worked with chefs in New York City. She returned to Dothan to open the catering business Kelsey Barnard Catering, KBC for short. She started with a small catering kitchen on the back side of another business on Montgomery Highway. Clark still has a huge catering business along with her downtown restaurant.
Since Clark won Top Chef, she has expanded her downtown eatery (eatkbc.com) to include more seating, venue space, and a bar. The lunch menu still features the signature southern-French fusion of soups, salads, and sandwiches, but the restaurant also has an expanded menu for supper and Saturday brunch offerings.
Along with the restaurant and catering, Clark’s life now includes appearances and a lot of travel. She also maintains a social media presence with posts on cooking, decorating, gardening, and other lifestyle topics. But she still tries to be in the restaurant a couple days a week.
Like many restaurants, KBC shut down in the early weeks of the COVID-19 pandemic. It was a difficult time, Clark said, but it unexpectedly opened the door for another venture – virtual cooking classes. The classes grew in popularity. There’s now a separate website, chefkbc.com, which includes a calendar and descriptions of the classes, including one later this month on fried chicken.
The classes are done via Zoom and ingredient lists are sent out to those who register. Students do their prepping before the classes and receive videos for more complicated prepping steps. Clark said she loves the virtual classes as much as the students.
“I love doing that; I love teaching,” Clark said. “…It’s just so fun, and it’s a great way to connect with everybody. I learn a lot from them, too.”
Peggy Ussery is a Dothan Eagle staff writer and can be reached at aussery@dothaneagle.com or 334-712-7963.