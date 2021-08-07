Cookbook features 'Top Chef' winner's favorite recipes

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We just started with things that were kind of like my favorite foods,” Clark said. “So we started with that list, and actually part of my process was going through all of my grandmother’s recipe books and pulling my favorite family recipes.”

Then, she pulled her favorite KBC recipes and her favorite dishes to cook. “Southern Grit” includes pro tips that home cooks may find helpful, such as knife skills or different cooking techniques or even a well-stocked southern pantry. In developing recipes for the book, Clark said she had to get out of her “restaurant brain” and think like a home cook.

“The thing about this book is I tried to really hone in on making it incredibly accessible and useful – not a book that you just never use,” Clark said.

Clark started her culinary career with her first catering job at age 15. After attending the Culinary Institute of America, she worked with chefs in New York City. She returned to Dothan to open the catering business Kelsey Barnard Catering, KBC for short. She started with a small catering kitchen on the back side of another business on Montgomery Highway. Clark still has a huge catering business along with her downtown restaurant.