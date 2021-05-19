Corvias Foundation awards scholarship to Fort Rucker military-connected student

FORT RUCKER – Corvias Foundation, a private foundation founded by CEO John Picerne to support education opportunities for military families, announced it awarded a college scholarship worth up to $50,000 to Enterprise High School senior, Alexis Brunney, the daughter of an active duty service member stationed at Fort Rucker.
Brunney frequently volunteers at her school and in her community and is an active participant in her school's band and track programs. She plans to attend the University of Colorado Boulder this fall to study environmental science so that she can be an activist and voice for the natural world.
“Our top priority at Corvias Foundation is to provide military dependents with the resources to help them achieve their academic aspirations and flourish in their future professional endeavors,” said Maria Montalvo, executive director of Corvias Foundation. “This past year has been especially tumultuous, as state and institution budgets, as well as family finances have been severely affected by the pandemic, and students are now, more than ever, in need of support. We are grateful we can continue to provide our scholars with this aid.”
The scholarships provide the recipients with dependable and recurring financial assistance for each of their four academic years. Students receive a portion of their total scholarship amount per year to pursue their higher education degrees at institutions across the country.
“The Corvias Foundation scholarship means so much to me,” said Brunney. “It's like a weight has been lifted off my shoulders. It gives me the opportunity to focus on my studies without worrying so much about the financial aspects of my education."
Corvias Foundation scholars also receive beyond-the-dollar support including, conference and internship opportunities, mentoring, and a dedicated network of other scholars and alumni. All of these offerings revolve around the same goal: to inspire college-bound students from military families to reach higher.
Sydney McDonald is a Dothan Eagle staff writer