Cote awarded partial scholarship from the Bryan and Anna Hall Foundation Inc.

Ms. Victoria Cote has been awarded a partial scholarship from the Bryan and Anna Hall Foundation Inc. for the 2022/2023 academic year.

Cote is a recent graduate of Enterprise High School, majoring in English Language Arts Education at Troy University.

The Bryan and Anna Hall Foundation Inc. is an IRS 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, established in 2020 to support education, religious and charitable causes in the Wiregrass area.

In the brief history of the Foundation, eight scholarships have been awarded to outstanding graduates from Wiregrass high schools. The Foundation is funded solely through contributions from members of the Wiregrass community.