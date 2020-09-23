Cottondale man dies in collision

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A 44-year-old Cottondale man was killed Wednesday when the ATV he was driving collided with a sport utility vehicle in Jackson County, Florida.

The name of the driver was not released.

According to a Florida Highway Patrol press release, the ATV was eastbound on 2nd Avenue approaching the intersection of U.S. 231 about 11:30 a.m. The sport utility vehicle was southbound on U.S. 231 in the inside lane.

When the ATV proceeded to cross over U.S. 231 the sport utility vehicle’s front collided with the ATV’s left side. The ATV began to overturn traveling into the northbound lanes of U.S. 231.

The ATV driver was ejected and the ATV came to final rest on its wheels in the outside northbound lane facing west. The driver came to final rest in the outside northbound lane facing southeast. The sport utility vehicle came to final rest in the center turn lane facing south.

The names of the driver and two passengers in the sport utility vehicle, all from Henderson, Kentucky, were not released.

The Florida Highway Patrol was assisted on scene by Jackson County Sheriff's Office, Jackson County Fire Rescue and the Alford Volunteer Fire Department.