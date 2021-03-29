Cottonwood 19-year-old dies in hospital after crash in Panama City

PANAMA CITY—A 19-year-old Cottonwood man, whose name was not released, died in a hospital from injuries sustained in a two-vehicle crash here.
The Florida Highway Patrol reported the accident occurred around 4:30 a.m. on Saturday when a Chevy pick-up truck traveling northbound on North East Avenue crossed over into the southbound lane and collided with oncoming traffic just south of Douglas Road.
After the impact, both drivers were transported to a local medical center for treatment. The Cottonwood man died from his injuries on Monday while the other driver, also a 19-year-old man, remains in serious condition.
The FHP Traffic Homicide Unit will be conducting a delayed fatal crash investigation from this point forward, according to a Monday press release. FHP does not release the names of accident victims.
Sable Riley
Reporter II
History nut. Dr. Pepper drinker. Mom.
