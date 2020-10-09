 Skip to main content
Cottonwood High School to resume in-person classes Wednesday
Cottonwood High School to resume in-person classes Wednesday

After COVID-related quarantines caused Cottonwood High School to close effective Monday, Oct. 5, the school system announced it would reopen on Wednesday, Oct. 14 – a week-and-a-half later.

Houston County Schools Superintendent David Sewell made the announcement to close last weekend after around 300 students and staff members were forced to quarantine due to several positive cases and possible exposure to COVID.

Sewell said the school had difficulty finding substitutes to replace teachers on sick leave.

Students were sent home to complete school virtually or to complete paper packets provided to families.

“Right now, the majority of the teachers will be back. I can’t say all of them will be. Several came off of quarantine yesterday, but they should be back. And the majority of the students on quarantine will be back as well,” Sewell said Friday.

Sewell said he has not had the same problem with other schools, but substitutes remain scarce during the coronavirus era.

